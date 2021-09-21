Lahore [Pakistan], September 21 (ANI): Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Tuesday said his side always keeps the interest of the game in mind, but sadly, other cricket playing nations are not doing it.

Babar's remark comes as England on Monday decided to cancel their upcoming tour of Pakistan. The Three Lions were slated to send both their men's and women's cricket teams to Pakistan.

"Disappointed, yet again. We have always tried to accommodate the interests of the game but others simply don't. We have come a long way in our cricketing journey and it will only get better with time. We will not only survive but thrive as well. Insha'Allah," tweeted Babar.

After New Zealand decided to abandon their tour of Pakistan right ahead of the first ODI, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday announced that its men's and women's tour of Pakistan would not go ahead.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja had also said that England and New Zealand's decision to not play series in Pakistan is a lesson for them and now they will just look after their own interest.

"I am severely disappointed in England's withdrawal but it was expected because this western bloc gets united unfortunately and tries to back each other. So you can take any decision on the basis of security threat and perception. There was a sense of anger because first New Zealand got away without sharing information about the threat they were facing," ESPNcricinfo quoted Raja as saying.

"Now, this England was expected but this is a lesson for us because we go out of our way to accommodate and pamper these sides when they visit. And when we go there, we undergo strict quarantines and we tolerate their admonishments, but there is a lesson in this. That is, that from now on we will only go as far as is in our interest," he added.

Raja said that his team would now be required to channel all their frustration into showcasing good performance in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"We go in the World Cup now and where we had one team in our target -- our neighbours India, they now add two more teams -- New Zealand and England. So pick up the strength and develop a mindset that we are not going to lose because you didn't do right with us and we will avenge that in the ground," said Raja. (ANI)

