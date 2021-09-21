The second phase of IPL 2021 has started and now it is time for the Punjab Kings to take on Rajasthan Royals, in the 32nd match of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. Both sides have underperformed this season and are currently placed in the middle of the table with equal points (6). This match gains more significance if looked at from the point of view of qualifying for the playoffs. Rajasthan are a bit ahead, having played one less match than their opponents on Tuesday and a win would do a world of good for them at this stage. Punjab Kings on the other hand, have made useful additions, one of them being Adil Rashid and they would expect their fancied top-order, comprising of skipper KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and the dangerous Chris Gayle to fire and inspire them to a win. PBKS vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 32

Rajasthan too can have the likes of Liam Livingstone and Evin Lewis in their playing XI. Livingstone recently ended as the highest run-getter in the inaugural edition of the hundred and it would be interesting to see whether he makes it to the Royals' playing XI. Besides, they also have Chris Morris and a strong middle-order, which can undoubtedly come in handy especially in case of chasing down big totals.

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: KL Rahul

KL Rahul would be the best choice for fitting in this spot since he is in good form, having played well in the Test series against England. Although it is a completely different ball game, Rahul would aim to lead from the front if Punjab Kings are to get close to securing a playoff berth,

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Chris Morris

Chris Morris, one of the most underrated all-rounders would be a good choice for the vice-captain's slot. The Proteas is handy with the new ball, has the capability of providing early breakthroughs and also can bowl pretty well in the death overs. Adding to that, he can clear the ground at ease and he would be one of the players to watch out for.

PBKS vs RR Probable Playing XI

PBKS Predicted Playing XI: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

RR Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson (c &wk), Liam Livingstone, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jaydev Unadkat.

