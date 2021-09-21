Two of the struggling outfits of this seasons’ Indian Premier League – Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals – clash in Dubai with survival on the line. Both these franchises have managed just 6 points in the campaign so far which leaves them with all to do in the second phase of the tournament. Rajasthan Royals were building some momentum before the tournament was called off due to the covid pandemic hitting India hard. There is no dearth of talent in the squads but time and again we see these teams failing to perform at the highest level. It will be interesting to see if they are able to raise their game in this do-or-die encounter. Punjab Kings versus Rajasthan Royals will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 7:30 PM. PBKS vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 32

Evin Lewis at the top of the order is the main man for Rajasthan Royal’s batting and has been in fine form recently. With him in the team, Rajasthan have a player who can dominate in the powerplays as he is quickly adept at playing spin as he is with the pace attack. Sanju Samson needs to hold the middle order for his team and try and not throw away his wickets by loose shots. Mustafizur Rehman in the bowling unit along with Chris Morris does give them the edge. Punjab have Chris Gayle, K L Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in the top three which should frighten the opposition attack but consistency has been a problem with these big names.PBKS vs RR, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report

Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith have made themselves unavailable for the UAE leg of the IPL which is a blow for Punjab but Indian pacer Mohammed Shami should come in handy with his variations particularly in the death overs. Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings are two sides that like to score quick runs but they will be tested in the slow turning conditions of Dubai. RR just might edge out PBKS in this match.

