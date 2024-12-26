Melbourne, Dec 26 (PTI) Indian superstar Virat Kohli on Thursday admitted he has not been disciplined enough in his last two-three innings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and plans to take a lot more time before going for his strokes in the remaining two Tests.

Majority of Kohli's dismissals have come via the ball outside the off-stump, reminiscent of his struggles in England back in 2014. His bat has gone quiet following a memorable hundred in Perth.

"Last two three innings have not gone the way I wanted to. I have not been disciplined enough to stick in there and really grind it out. That is the challenge Test cricket brings," Kohli told 'Fox Sports 'before the start of the Boxing Day Test.

Kohli went on to say that the pitches have been spicer compared to India's previous tours Down Under.

"Obviously these pitches are much more lively than the last time we played here. There is a different approach that is required and that is something I have taken a lot of pride in, to go out there and counter different conditions and step up when the team wants me to.

"The idea is to get stuck in, go in there get your eyes set in, play enough number of balls before you start playing your game but respect the conditions foremost," said Kohli.

The 36-year-old has scores of 5, 100 not out, 7, 11 and 3 in the series.

On day one of the Boxing Day Test, Kohli was involved in a physical exchange with Australian debutant Sam Konstas who smashed a sensational 60 off 65 in the opening session.

Kohli was asked about India's performance in the first three Tests with the series locked at 1-1.

"We have played some really good cricket here (at MCG). Last time around we won, the year before we won as well. It is just about understanding where the series is placed and that takes away the pressure on individuals. Now it is all to play for.

"It is 1-1, we want to have a strong Test match here and try to go up in the series heading into Sydney," he added.

