South Africa National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: After a disappointing ODI series loss to Pakistan recently, South Africa will hope to bounce back in style in a one-off test match against them in Centurion. Proteas have enjoyed white ball cricket in their own backyard for sometime now but this time the pressure on them will be more as they gear up to qualify for the World Test Championship final. A win here will seal the deal for the home side. Pakistan have not won a test outside Asia since 2021 and having no wins in the nation for 18 years, this represents a fascinating opportunity for them to undo some wrongs. South Africa versus Pakistan will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 1:30 PM IST. SA vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 1st Test 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for South Africa vs Pakistan Match in Centurion.

Keshav Maharaj and Wiaan Mulder will miss out for Pakistan due to injuries but the other key players are available. Temba Bavuma will be leading the team and he has a key role to play in the middle order. Tristan Stubbs and Aiden Markram will have to do the bulk of the scoring while pace attack will be led by the experienced Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada.

Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, and Shan Masood form the top three for Pakistan and their ability to face the new ball will be determine how the batting unit. Babar Azam has divided opinions amongst the Pakistan fans but the veteran batter will be part of the playing eleven here. Salman Agha leads the spin attack with Noman Ali missing out. Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Aamer Jamal, and Khurram Shahzad form the pace attack. Shaheen Shah Afridi Requested PCB To Exclude Him From SA vs PAK 2024-25 Test Series To Be '100 Percent Fit' for ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

When is South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The South Africa national cricket team vs Pakistan national cricket team 1st Test takes place at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26. The SA vs PAK Boxing Day Test is set to start at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test 2024?

Viacom18 Network holds the broadcast rights to the Pakistan tour of South Africa 2024-25 in India. The SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 live telecast is available on Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. For the Pakistan vs South Africa 2024 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test 2024?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18, will provide live streaming of the SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024. Fans in India can watch the SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 live streaming online on the JioCinema app and website for free. Toss will be a factor in this tie with the team batting first having the upper hand.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2024 11:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).