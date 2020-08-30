Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Hyderabad FC and head coach Albert Roca parted ways on Saturday after agreeing to a mutual termination of the two-year contract.

The 57-year-old Spaniard who had formally taken charge at the Indian Super League (ISL) side in June, had put in a request to be relieved of his duties following Spanish giants FC Barcelona's offer to join the first team staff under new management.

"After lengthy deliberations, Hyderabad FC has taken the decision to allow Albert Roca, who hails from Catalonia, to rejoin the club where he was part of the first team staff from 2003 to 2008. Roca will link up with newly appointed boss Ronald Koeman at FC Barcelona, who have won five UEFA Champions League trophies apart from 26 Spanish League titles," the club said in a statement.

Barcelona confirmed that Roca will join head coach Ronald Koeman's staff as a fitness coach.

"[LATEST NEWS]: Albert Roca will be the new fitness coach working alongside @RonaldKoeman. Barca would like to thank @HydFCOfficial for allowing Roca, who was at Barca during the Frank Rijkaard era, to return, and wishes them every success in the next @IndSuperLeague," FC Barcelona tweeted.

"For me, it's been a tough decision to make. I am thankful to everyone at HFC for showing immense faith in me since I joined back in January. I am aware that all our fans will be disheartened but believe me, it's not an easy goodbye for me either," Roca said.

"I wish HFC the very best for the upcoming season and the future and I am extremely positive that Hyderabad FC will be one of the top sides this season. I will be assisting the management during the transition phase. Trust me, the club is in great hands and I will be following the club this season and in the future," he added.

Hyderabad FC will announce the new head coach in the coming days, the club said.

Varun Tripuraneni, Hyderabad FC co-owner said, "I congratulate Albert as he is set for his new role at FC Barcelona. While parting ways with him has been tough to come to terms with, Albert has shown utmost professionalism in his approach and working ways with us right from the start in January, to date." (ANI)

