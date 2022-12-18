Doha, Dec 18 (AP) Highest goalscorers in World Cup history
16_Miroslav Klose, Germany (2002-14)
Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan and Wayne Rooney Do the Pathaan Actor's Iconic Signature Pose During FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Pre-Match Show.
15_Ronaldo, Brazil (1994-2006)
14_Gerd Muller, West Germany (1970-74)
Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Kartik Aaryan Shares Vibe of the Football Showdown in Jam-Packed Stadium With Fireworks – Watch.
13_Just Fontaine, France (1958)
13_Lionel Messi, Argentina (2006-22)
12_Pele, Brazil (1958-70)
12_Kylian Mbappe, France (2018-22)
11_Sandor Kocsis, Hungary (1954)
11_Jurgen Klinsmann, West Germany/Germany (1990-98). (AP)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)