Doha, Dec 18 (AP) Highest goalscorers in World Cup history

16_Miroslav Klose, Germany (2002-14)

15_Ronaldo, Brazil (1994-2006)

14_Gerd Muller, West Germany (1970-74)

13_Just Fontaine, France (1958)

13_Lionel Messi, Argentina (2006-22)

12_Pele, Brazil (1958-70)

12_Kylian Mbappe, France (2018-22)

11_Sandor Kocsis, Hungary (1954)

11_Jurgen Klinsmann, West Germany/Germany (1990-98). (AP)

