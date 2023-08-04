Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 4 (ANI): Midfielder Hardik Singh highlighted the atmosphere of the stadium and their plan against Japan after the India defeated China with a score of 7-2 in the opening game of Asian Champions Trophy, hockey.

India capped off an overall impressive display to kick off the Asian Champions Trophy on a positive note.

Since this is the first time the Asian Championship is being held in India, Hardik described the atmosphere and the strategy they deployed against China.

"Asian Champions Trophy is happening for the first time in India so the atmosphere here is very good and we are enjoying playing here. Our team's strategy is to start well and score penalty corner goals and we have to create one or two penalty corners," Hardik said in the post-match presentation.

He further went on to reveal the plan of action that they will be looking to use against Japan, a team that can prove to be a tough challenge for the Indian team.

"I think they play half court, they play man to man well, and their defence in d is good. I guess short corner is our strong point and we will try to use it and play our normal game," Hardik added.

Coming to the match, Harmanpreet Singh (5’, 8’), Sukhjeet Singh (15’), Akashdeep Singh (16’) Varun Kumar (19’, 30’) and Mandeep Singh (40’) struck for India, helping the home side to a massive win while E Wenhui and Jiesheng Gao scored for China in second half.

India dominated the ball possession and attacked the opponent's goal with long balls. This strategy paid off as India took a lead in the fifth minute with a penalty corner, with skipper Harmanpreet Singh driving the ball past the Chinese goalkeeper to hand India a 1-0 lead. Just three minutes later, he doubled Men in Blue's lead with another conversion of a penalty corner.

Indian fans were not made to wait for the third goal either as Sukhjeet Singh made use of a rebound after a drag flick by Varun Kumar was saved by the Chinese goalkeeper.

India ended the first quarter on a dominant note, with a 3-0 lead.

China pulled themselves back a bit as they made the most of some rare defensive lapses by India. Varun Kumar failed to stop an aerial pass and China’s E Wenhui made sure he slammed the ball past a diving Indian goalkeeper Krishan Pathak in the 18th minute.

Pained by a goal, Team India responded back with another goal. Varun made up for his defensive lapse and scored the fifth goal for India, making it 5-1. He scored another one to make it 6-2 leading into the first half conclusion. Between Kumar's two goals, came a goal from China's Gao Jiesheng in the 25th minute that made the scoreline 6-2.

India extended their victory margin in the second half with Mandeep Singh converting a penalty corner in the third quarter. The match ended with the scoreline reading 7-2 in India's favour.

India will face Japan in their second game on Friday. (ANI)

