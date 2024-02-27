Bengaluru (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) concluded its inaugural season with a finale held in Bengaluru.

In a display of skill and determination, the home team, BigRock Motorsport emerged victorious, securing their place as the champions of the inaugural ISRL season.

The team dominated the grand finale, replicating their performances from earlier races. Star athlete Matt Moss, riding the Kawasaki, clinched the first place in the 450cc international race, solidifying his position as Supercross champion.

According to a release, the 250cc international race was once again led by Reid Taylor of BigRock Motorsports showcasing his prowess on the track. In the 250cc India Asia Mix category, Thanarat Penjan of BigRock Motorsport, riding the Kawasaki, claimed the top spot, adding another feather to their cap.

The grand finale in Bangalore drew 8000 spectators, taking the total physical attendance to over 30000 for the season setting a new global record and creating an electric atmosphere, the release said.

It said the event marked a new chapter in Indian motorsports, bringing together racing enthusiasts, distinguished guests, and top-notch riders from around the world.

Veer Patel, Managing Director of Lilleria Group and Co-Founder of CEAT ISRL, said the grand finale in Bangaluru has exceeded expectations and set the stage for an even more thrilling second season. "We have set a new global record with the maximum physical representation anywhere in the world for a Supercross event. It gives me immense pleasure to see our collective dream to take shape in reality. I am confident that with the support of FMSI, FIM, racing teams and all partners we will make India as the focal point for Supercross in the world."

The release said that ISRL looks forward to building "on this success, continuing to provide a safe and competitive platform for riders of all ages and skill levels".

"The league remains dedicated to promoting youth development and environmental sustainability, embodying the spirit of sportsmanship and excellence," it said. (ANI)

