Royal Challengers Bangalore have started their WPL 2024 season on a positive note as they went on to win their first game against UP Warriorz which was indeed a very close call. RCB-W won the match by two runs. Captain Smriti Mandhana started well but was unable to convert it into a big score for herself. Later her teammates Sabbhineni Meghana and Richa Ghosh played important knocks to take RCB-W to a respectable total of 157 runs in 20 overs. WPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings And Leaderboard of Women's Premier League T20 Tournament.

Sobhna Asha came as a game-changer as she went on to take a five-wicket haul which helped RCB-W to grab a narrow win over UPW-W. Sobhna Asha took five wickets for just 22 runs. She can make a difference in today's game as well because of her skills. The batting lineup of RCB-W is of good calibre and can score a good amount of runs if they take their chances properly.

Gujarat Giants on the other hand will need to be looking after both batting and bowling parts as against the defending champs they fell short in both departments. Beth Mooney and the brigade will try hard and look forward to winning the game against RCB-W as it will set the confidence up for them.

When Is RCB-W vs GG-W Match TATA WPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The RCB-W vs GG-W Match 04 of TATA WPL 2024 will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 27 (Tuesday). The RCB-W vs GG-W clash has a starting time of 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 PM IST. WomenWPL 2024: Jay Shah Hails Jacintha Kalyan on Becoming India’s First Female Pitch Curator, Says ‘Trailblazing Pioneer’.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RCB-W vs GG-W Match TATA WPL 2024

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2024 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 1/HD TV channels to catch the live action of the RCB-W vs GG-W match 04 of WPL 2024 in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of RCB-W vs GG-W Match TATA WPL 2024?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2024 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the RCB-W vs GG-W Match 05 TATA WPL 2024 in India.

