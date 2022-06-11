Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 11 (ANI): Ready for the 2022 challenge, Honda Racing India announced its riders' squad for Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) and Honda India Talent Cup scheduled to begin this weekend at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore.

The five rounds season of FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) will witness an impressive line-up of three riders representing two satellite teams from Honda's stable in the Pro-Stock 165cc category. Riding on Honda CBR150R, the teams are aiming to secure top positions in the championship.

Alongside the national championship, 2022 INMRC will play host to the Honda India Talent Cup - a platform to develop and nurture India's next-gen riders for international championships. The 2022 season of NSF250R cup will see 11 young guns proving their might on the Moto3 race machine platform - NSF250R. Feeding into this as first step will be the CBR 150R category of the talent cup with 9 riders, including the youngest of only 12 years of age!

Taking the excitement to next level will be the Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make Race. Spread over 5 rounds, each round will provide opportunity to 15 Honda customers from across the county to experience the thrill of racing on Honda Hornet 2.0 racing machine.

Speaking on the 2022 season, Prabhu Nagaraj -Operating Officer of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India. Private Limited. said, "Fuelled with motivation and excitement, we are ready for the 2022 season of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship. This time, we are here with our three expert riders: Rajiv Sethu, Senthil Kumar and Abhishek V who are vying for titles in PS165cc of national championship. Parallely, 20 the young guns will exude fresh energy and enthusiasm of setting foot on the racetrack with Honda India Talent Cup. Racing being an integral part of Honda's DNA, we are happy to make motorsports accessible to our customers with Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make race. With an impressive line-up and our expert team, we are confident that the 2022 season will bring us laurels."

Honda's rider line-up for 2022 Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship - ProStock 165cc

Holding the baton for Honda in Pro-Stock 165cc category of the national championship will be international riders Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar of SK69 Honda Racing Team. Taking cues from their previous performances in national championship along with this year's ARRC experience, both riders are all set to tame the track with their powerful performances. Alongside Rajiv and Senthil will be Abhishek Vasudev of ASK Honda Racing Team who entered the world of professional racing in 2010. (ANI)

