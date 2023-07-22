Auckland [New Zealand], July 21 (ANI): In the opening game of the FIFA Women's World Cup, New Zealand defeated Norway 1-0 at the Eden Park Stadium on Thursday. Hannah Wilkinson's goal in the 48th minute made the difference.

In the second match, Australia triumphed over the Republic of Ireland by defeating them 1-0 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney. Stephanie Catley scored from a penalty in the 52nd minute of the match.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is the ninth edition organised by FIFA. The tournament is jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand and is taking place from July 20 to August 20.

It is the first FIFA Women's World Cup to have more than one host nation. Let's look at the top five teams of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Both the host nations New Zealand and Australia kicked off their World Cup campaign with a win over their opponents.

In the New Zealand Vs Norway match, the home crowd was thrilled to witness their team play on the most significant stage in the football world.

New Zealand didn't disappoint the crowd as they secured a win in the tournament's opening match.

New Zealand took 12 shots out of which only two were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 49 per cent. They completed a total of 354 passes with an accuracy of 64 per cent.

Norway took 13 shots out of which two were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 51 per cent. They completed 354 passes with an accuracy of 59 per cent.

In the Australia Vs Republic of Ireland match, the Aussies took 13 shots out of which only two were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 63 per cent. They completed a total of 456 passes with an accuracy of 80 per cent.

Republic of Ireland took nine out of which only one was on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 37 per cent. They completed a total of 251 passes with an accuracy of 64 per cent. (ANI)

