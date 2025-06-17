Sports News | Hosting 2036 Olympics Will Be Win-win for India in Every Aspect: MoS Sports Raksha Khadse

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics is not merely an attempt to make a statement internationally but also a well thought out plan to create world-class infrastructure, bolster the economy and tackle pressing social issues affecting the country's youth, says Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, the 38-year-old three-time Lok Sabha MP from Maharashtra's Raver constituency, dismissed criticism from some quarters that the country needs to focus more on becoming a sporting powerhouse before aiming for something as expensive as hosting the Olympics.

"Preparing to host events like the 2036 Olympics or the 2030 Commonwealth Games is about creating world-class infrastructure, economic investment, and legacy systems that directly benefit athlete development," she asserted in the interaction at her office here.

"Sports is also a way to deal with so many issues such as depression and even drug addiction. And keeping all this in mind, when you bring an event like the Olympics to the country, it becomes a galvanising force even socially. It creates a fitness movement of its own and enhances the output of a nation. It's a win-win for all," explained the deputy to union minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

India's bid to host the Games will pick up pace next month when a delegation comprising officials from the sports ministry, and the Indian Olympic Association heads to Lausanne for discussions with the International Olympic Committee after submitting its letter of intent last year.

"There is no denying that by hosting an Olympics, we will make a statement. It's a sign that you are a developed country. But at the same time, it also gives the youth an opportunity to take the lead as nation-builders."

To drive home the point that hosting the Games and developing Indian sports need not be seen in isolation, she cited the World Para-Athletics Championships in Delhi later this year because of which the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is being renovated with a MondoTrack, the most advanced surface for track events currently in use globally.

"We are ensuring that every rupee spent has a long-term multiplier impact," Khadse, only the second woman and the youngest to be assigned the sports ministry, assured.

The 2024 Paris Olympics cost over USD 9 billion while the upcoming 2028 Games in Los Angles are estimated to require a spending of more than USD 7 billion. More often than not, the projected cost exceeds the final expenses by a significant margin. The 2016 Rio Summer Games have been the most expensive so far, costing USD 23.6 billion.

NSFs aligning with Ministry's vision

======================

The ambitious Olympics bid would also require a cohesive administrative system to work seamlessly, but India's National Sports Federations (NSFs) have often been mired in turf wars and one-upmanship, leading to court cases that end up hurting the prospects of athletes.

Khadse said the ministry is focussing on accountability without compromising on autonomy of the administrators to ensure better coordination.

"There should not be politics and athletes should be the focus, their growth should be priority. The federations should have their autonomy but there should also be greater harmony between NSFs and the ministry," she said.

"It is very important to achieve this given that we are aiming to host the 2036 Olympics. It would require a cohesive approach. The ministry, NSFs and the IOA cannot pull in different directions, their goal has to align," she added.

The ministry and the IOA have differed on the subject of autonomy. IOA President P T Usha has stated that plans to have a regulatory body to oversee NSF functioning, as proposed by the draft sports bill, would undermine the IOA and be construed as government interference by the IOC.

"Mansukh bhai has spoken to all NSFs, and tried to understand their difficulties and issues. We are also working towards reducing litigation so that administration does not suffer. Our aim is to ensure that athletes get the best. The ministry is guiding the NSFs on this goal and they are responding positively to it."

Awareness key to tackling doping

=====================

Another thorny issue for Indian sports is the menace of doping. The country continues to rank high in the global list of dope offenders and has struggled to tackle the problem despite increased awareness.

Khadse said while she supports penal action against those who encourage doping among minors, it is not prudent to criminalise it.

"Agreed that those doing it at the elite level are probably aware of the various aspects of doping but those who are at a much junior level or have not reached the elite level are not as aware. They buy things without realising the consequences or on the advice of coaches," she pointed out.

"The recently amended National Anti-Doping Act, 2022 already empowers the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) with legal authority and investigative powers similar to law enforcement bodies.

"We want to start Compulsory Anti-Doping Education for athletes, coaches, and parents as well as randomised testing at State and Junior Levels. Those who facilitate drugs or doping to minors should be penalised under a strict law," she said.

