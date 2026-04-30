Sports News | I-League 3: Late Drama Earns Zinc Football Academy a Point Against Mumbay FC

Imphal (Manipur)[India], April 30 (ANI): Zinc Football Academy (ZFA) played out a thrilling 2-2 draw against I-League 3: Late drama earns Zinc Football Academy a point against Mumbay FC in their second Group B fixture of the I-League 3, with a dramatic late equaliser capping off an intense contest at the SAI Turf Ground in Imphal.

It was a game that tested character and ZFA responded strongly after Mumbay FC used their experience and physicality to dictate the early tempo. Their direct approach, focused on long balls and winning second balls, posed immediate challenges for ZFA in the opening exchanges. Recognising the threat, ZFA made a tactical adjustment around the 15-minute mark, shifting from a 4-1-4-1 to a 4-4-2 system.

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The change aimed to press higher and disrupt Mumbay FC's centre-backs in build-up and and it worked.

From that point on, the game settled into a balanced contest. Despite chances at both ends, the first half ended goalless before ZFA struck early after the break.

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Building on their improved momentum, winger Abith showing creativity in the left flank and putting in a dangerous cross into the box. Experienced striker Naro Hari Shrestha made no mistake in front of the goal, giving ZFA a deserved 1-0 lead.

But the response was immediate. Just minutes later, Mumbay FC equalised from a set-piece, bringing the game back to level terms and shifting the momentum once again. The contest continued to swing.

ZFA were then dealt a setback when a centre-back was down with a head injury during a crucial phase of play. In the resulting moment of disruption, Mumbay FC capitalised, winning the ball inside the box and converting to take a 2-1 lead in the 92nd minute.

With time running out, ZFA pushed forward in search of an equaliser. And in the 93rd minute, they found it in spectacular fashion. Substitute SK Asif produced a stunning volley that rocketed into the net, rescuing a point and bringing an electrifying end to a fiercely contested match.

ZFA may not have taken all three points, but the fighting spirit on display ensured they remain firmly in top of Group B with four points.

Established in 2017, Zinc Football Academy has been a game-changer in nurturing grassroots football talent from rural India. Based in Zawar, the AIFF-accredited 3-star academy has trained over 5,000 young footballers since its inception. The institution is also home to India's largest residential football academy for girls, offering a premier training environment dedicated to excellence.

Beyond the pitch, the academy champions a holistic approach to growth, integrating elite athletic coaching with rigorous academic support and comprehensive personality development programs.(ANI)

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