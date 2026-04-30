Virat Kohli Confronts Fourth Umpire Over Controversial Rajat Patidar Dismissal Following Jason Holder’s Disputed Low Catch in GT vs RCB IPL 2026

Tensions escalated at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday evening as Virat Kohli was seen in an animated discussion with the fourth umpire during the GT vs RCB match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The confrontation followed a controversial catch by Gujarat Titans’ Jason Holder to dismiss the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain, Rajat Patidar, during a critical phase of the first innings. You can find the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match scorecard here.

Virat Kohli Arguing With Fourth Umpire

Virat Kohli got into an argument with the umpire over Rajat Patidar’s dismissal, because when Jason Holder took the catch, the ball appeared to touch the ground along with his hand after completing the catch. pic.twitter.com/G67e6NK7ic — crinews (@crinewsindia) April 30, 2026

Jason Holder's Disputed Catch

The incident occurred in the eighth overs of the RCB innings after Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to field. Patidar, who had reached 19, attempted to pull a delivery over the infield, only for Jason Holder to lung forward and claim a low catch with Kagiso Rabada nearly colliding. While the on-field umpires initially signalled the dismissal, television replays appeared inconclusive regarding whether the ball had touched the grass before being secured.

Despite the third umpire upholding the decision after several reviews, the Bengaluru dugout remained visibly dissatisfied. The dismissal left RCB in a precarious position at 79/3, significantly hampering their momentum on a surface that has favoured high scores throughout the season. Virat Kohli Seen Arguing With Fourth Umpire Over Jason Holder's Controversial Catch Of Rajat Patidar in GT vs RCB IPL 2026.

Virat Kohli's Intervention

Virat Kohli, who had been dismissed earlier in the powerplay after a brisk 28 off 13 balls, was seen approaching the fourth umpire near the boundary rope. Broadcast footage showed the veteran batter engaging in a lengthy and animated exchange, appearing to seek clarification on the Holder's catch.

Virat Kohli Unhappy With Third Umpire's Call

Virat Kohli is unhappy with the decision by the third umpire on the catch of Rajat Patidar ❌ Out or not-out - What are your thoughts? 👀 #RCBvsGT pic.twitter.com/3ItI5ZngJP — Hassi (@hass_1707) April 30, 2026

While the match continued without a formal stoppage, the interaction highlighted the high stakes of the fixture. As defending champions, Bengaluru are fighting to maintain their second-place standing, while the Titans are desperate for points to break into the top-four playoff bracket.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 08:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).