Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], January 20 (ANI): India stand-in U19 captain Nishant Sindhu said that his side did well to stay focused on the match against Ireland in the ongoing World Cup and not think about the positive COVID-19 cases within the camp.

Sindhu's remark came as India defeated Ireland by 174 runs to enter the quarterfinals of the ongoing World Cup.

"I'm really happy with the win. It was great to see everyone sticking to their roles and plans. We had to focus early, had to keep those things (COVID19 cases in the camp) out of the mind and the boys responded well. Support staff are doing a great job in backing us and giving us all that we need to perform," said Sindhu after the match against Ireland.

India was playing with a depleted playing XI as four players tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the match, but this was no problem for the side as they registered a comprehensive win.

Harnoor Singh and Angkrish Raghuvanshi's show with the bat was backed up by a dominant bowling performance as India defeated Ireland by 174 runs in Group B of the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup here at the Brian Lara Stadium on Wednesday.

With this win, India has now registered victories in its opening two matches and now the colts will lock horns against Uganda in their final group stage game on Saturday.

Talking about the game, Ireland skipper Tim Tector said: "Have to give credit to India. They came out with the bat and put pressure on us straightaway. We didn't bowl particularly well although we did pull things back well later on. We were happy to restrict them to 307, because it was a good surface. Was always going to be a challenge for us. Losing early wickets put us on the back foot. Maybe we could have been more proactive. But again, got to give credit to India, they hardly gave us loose balls." (ANI)

