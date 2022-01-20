With series on line, India take on South Africa in the second One-Day International (ODI). The teams continue to stay in Paarl for the second game of the series. South Africa registered an impressive won of 31 runs in the first ODI and now will be looking to seal the series. India, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back and stay alive in the three-match ODI series. IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 Stat Highlights: Temba Bavuma & Rassie van der Dussen Lead Proteas to a 31-Run Win.

Both India and South Africa are unlikely to make changes to the playing XIs that featured in the first ODI. For home side, Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen slammed centuries to set the tone for victory. Apart from half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur none of the Indian batters got going.

IND vs SA ODIs Head-to-Head

India and South Africa have played 85 ODIs against each other. South Africa lead the head-to-head record with 47 wins. India have 35 victories. The remaining games did not produce any result.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 Key Players

For India, Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur would be very important players. Both the players showed signs of good form in the series opener. Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen ruled the charts in the first ODI and they will once again hold key for the hosts.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 Mini Battles

Temba Bavuma vs Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan vs Lungi Ngidi will be the contests within the main contest to watch out for. SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs India 2nd ODI 2022 in Paarl.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 Venue and Match Timing

The second ODI between India and South Africa would be played at the Boland Park in Paarl on Friday, January 21. The match is set to begin at 2:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Same venue was used for the series opener.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Live telecast for India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be available on Star Sports channels as Star Network holds the broadcast rights for India tour of South Africa 2021-22. The game will be telecast live on various Star Sports channels in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu and Kannada apart from English and Hindi. Disney+Hotstar will also be live streaming the game online for fans in India. Fans can watch the live streaming of IND vs SA 2nd ODI on Hotstar app as well as on the official website. DD Sports will also bring the live telecast of IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022. India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2022 Highlights.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2022 Likely Playing Xis

India Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa Likely Playing 11: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

