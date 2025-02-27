New Delhi [India] February 27 (ANI): The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) has declared the 15-member Team India squad for the upcoming International T20 and ODI Deaf cricket series. The T20 International Tri-series between India, South Africa and Australia will be held from March 2 to 8, 2025, in Karnail Singh Stadium, New Delhi.

Following the Tri-Series, the Indian Deaf Cricket team will be playing a three-match ODI series with Australia from March 10 to 12. Team India's Deaf squad was picked by the All-India Men's Selection Committee. The team will be led by the captaincy of Virender Singh.

The Indian deaf cricket team will be undergoing extensive training and practice session under the expert guidance of Coach Dev Dutt and Assistant Coach Susheel Gupta. Coach Dev Dutt lauded for selecting a highly competent and promising squad. He further extended gratitude to IDCA for their support in organizing and hosting the series, an IDCA release said.

"The Indian squad looks extremely promising. I stay optimistic that our players in the Deaf Cricket Team will deliver stellar performances to be on the top of both tournaments. The T20 International Tri-Series and ODI Deaf Series will be a massive platform for the Indian Deaf Cricket Team to showcase their outstanding performances on a consistent stretch. This will also be an opportunity for the players to establish the team as one of the best in the world," IDCA president Sumit Jain said, according to IDCA release,

Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) is a member of the Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC). DICC works closely with International Cricket Council (ICC) for promotion of cricket amongst the hearing-impaired athletes all over the world.

IDCA CEO Roma Balwani, said, "IDCA has always been dedicated towards organizing and hosting series like these to promote and keep appreciating the special athletic talent of our hearing-impaired players. I keenly look forward to witnessing competitive tournaments ahead, where players from all teams will be showcasing their exceptional talents. My fingers always stay crossed for our Indian players, who have the potential to excel and win many such tournaments."

Squad India Deaf: Virender Singh - Captain (Himachal Pradesh), Umar Ashraf-WK (Jammu & Kashmir), Abhishek Singh (West Bengal), Akash Singh (Haryana), Yashwanth Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Sanju Sharma (Rajasthan), Santosh Kr. Mohapatra (Odisha), Kuldeep Singh (Haryana), Vivek Kumar (Haryana), Sudarsun E (Tamil Nadu), Krishna Gowda-WK (Maharashtra), M. Shramith, (Karnataka), Sibun Nanda (Odisha), Ankit Jangir (Rajasthan), Sharik Majeed (Jammu & Kashmir).

Support Staff: Viral Jain--manager; Dev Dutt--coach; Susheel Gupta--assistant Coach; Imran Ali--trainer; Arif Khan--physio; Sharad Mudgal--interpreter (ISL). (ANI)

