DC-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2025: In the Women’s Premier League 2025 match number 13 Delhi Capitals Women take on Mumbai Indians Women. The DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 match takes place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 28, Saturday. The DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Table toppers DC-W and MI-W take on each other in an interesting contest. MI-W are placed on top of the WPL 2025 points table with three wins from four matches. DC-W, on the other hand, are on second place with three wins from five games. Meanwhile, in the DC-W vs MI-W Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have picked three players from Mumbai Indians Women and eight from the Delhi Capitals Women’s cricket team to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI.

DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Uma Chetry (UP-W) and Sarah Byrce (DC-W).

Batters: Meg Lanning (DC-W), Shafali Verma (DC-W), Grace Harris (UP-W) and Kiran Navgire (MI-W).

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma (MI-W), Annabel Sutherland (DC-W) and Marizanne Kapp (DC-W)

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (MI-W) and Shikha Pandey (DC-W).

DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Annabel Sutherland (c), Deepti Sharma (vc). WPL 2025: Georgia Voll To Replace Chamari Athapaththu in UP Warriorz Squad.

DC-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Uma Chetry (UP-W), Sarah Byrce (DC-W), Meg Lanning (DC-W), Shafali Verma (DC-W), Grace Harris (UP-W), Kiran Navgire (MI-W), Deepti Sharma (MI-W), Annabel Sutherland (DC-W), Marizanne Kapp (DC-W), Sophie Ecclestone (MI-W) and Shikha Pandey (DC-W).

