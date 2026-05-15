Sports News | IFL: Sreenidi Deccan Face Chanmari to Keep Title Hopes Alive

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 15 (ANI): Sreenidi Deccan FC will hope to secure a crucial win to keep their title hopes alive as they face Chanmari FC in a key Championship Phase fixture of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The match will kick off at 18:30 IST and will be broadcast live on DD Sports and Sony Sports Network, with streaming available on Waves and Sony LIV, according to a release.

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With only two matches remaining in the Championship Phase, Sreenidi face a must-win situation to keep their title hopes alive.

League leaders Diamond Harbour FC currently sit on 28 points, while both Shillong Lajong FC and Sreenidi are on 22 points with two matches left. Since both challengers can only reach a maximum of 28 points, any dropped points at this stage would end their title challenge.

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A victory over Chanmari would move Sreenidi to 25 points and keep them in contention heading into their final fixture against Dempo SC.

However, they would still need Diamond Harbour to lose both of their remaining matches against Dempo SC and Shillong Lajong, while also requiring favourable tiebreakers if teams finish level on points. A draw or defeat against Chanmari would officially eliminate Sreenidi from the title race, making this a decisive fixture for the Hyderabad-based side.

Sreenidi will also be eager to respond after dropping crucial points in a 1-1 draw against Shillong Lajong in their previous outing. Chanmari, meanwhile, arrive with momentum after securing a 2-0 victory over Dempo SC, courtesy of goals from J Lalruatsanga and Joao Vitor De Paula Morais.

With their title hopes on the line, Sreenidi are expected to adopt a more aggressive attacking approach from the outset. David Castaneda, who has contributed four goals and one assist, alongside Fabrice Kah Nkwoh with three goals, will be key figures in the final third. However, Sreenidi's attacking struggles remain evident, having scored just 15 goals this season -- the joint-lowest tally not only among Championship Phase teams but across the entire league.

At the same time, their defensive organisation has been among the strongest in the competition. Sreenidi possess the second-best defensive record in the league, having conceded only 11 goals so far. In a fixture where three points are non-negotiable, balancing attacking urgency with defensive discipline could prove decisive. Hadi Idrissou and Deepak DP are likely to lead the backline, while Hardik Bhatt and Jagdeep Singh are expected to provide defensive cover in the wide areas.

Chanmari, meanwhile, can approach the contest with far less pressure, having already been eliminated from the title race. Their ability to play with freedom could make them dangerous opponents, particularly after already defeating Sreenidi earlier this season. Lalruatsanga, with four goals this campaign, will once again be a major threat in attack. The midfield pairing of Lalthangliana and C. Lalmuanpuia is expected to provide balance and control, while Zothanpuia and Marlon De Almeida Rangel will be important figures in defence.

With the title race hanging by a thread for Sreenidi, the margin for error is now virtually non-existent. Chanmari, despite having nothing tangible to play for in the standings, have already shown they are capable of disrupting the Championship Phase equation. That combination could set the stage for a tense and high-stakes contest. (ANI)

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