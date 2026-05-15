Aston Villa vs Liverpool Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

Champions League qualification is on the line as Aston Villa host Liverpool in a high-stakes Premier League 2025-26 matchday 37 clash at Villa Park. With both clubs level on points heading into the final stages of the EPL 2025-26 season, this evening’s result could prove decisive in determining which side secures a lucrative spot in Europe’s premier club competition next year. PL 2025–26: Manchester United Clinch Champions League Spot As Kobbie Mainoo Secures 3–2 Win Over Liverpool.

How to Watch Aston Villa vs Liverpool Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Premier League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: JioHotstar will provide live streaming of Premier League 2025–26 matches, with Star Sports Network being the official broadcast partner. Fans can watch the Aston Villa vs Liverpool match live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Telecast: The Star Sports Network is expected to broadcast the match on its Star Sports Select TV channels, subject to scheduling.

In the UK, the match is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Subscribers can also stream the game via the Discovery+ app. Manuel Neuer Signs Bayern Munich Contract Extension Until 2027.

Match Fact

Feature Details Date & Kick-off Friday, 15 May 2026 | 20:00 BST (00:30 IST) Venue Villa Park, Birmingham UK TV / Stream Sky Sports Main Event | Sky Go / NOW India TV / Stream Star Sports Select | JioHotstar US TV / Stream USA Network | Peacock League Position Villa (4th), Liverpool (5th) — Level on points Last Meeting Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa (December 2025)

Match Preview

The stakes could not be higher for Unai Emery’s side as they walk out for their final home game of the campaign. Both Aston Villa and Liverpool have enjoyed remarkably similar seasons, frequently trading places in the top four.

A victory for either side tonight would almost guarantee a top-four finish, though sixth-placed Bournemouth remain a mathematical threat. For Villa, the match also serves as a crucial warm-up for their upcoming Europa League final against Freiburg, where another avenue for Champions League qualification remains open.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).