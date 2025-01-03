Dubai [UAE], January 3 (ANI): India's iconic off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and Pakistan's renowned fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar are set to return for the ILT20 Season 3. The cricketing icons will once again serve as tournament ambassadors for the region's premier T20 spectacle that will take place between January 11 to February 9.

Harbhajan, a veteran of the game with over 711 international wickets across formats in his illustrious 18-year career, has been an integral part of the ILT20 since its inception. Fondly referred to as the 'Turbanator' for his potency with the ball during his career, the 44-year-old also featured in the eminent commentary panel across both seasons.

Shoaib Akhtar, renowned for his blistering pace, and revered as one of the most feared fast bowlers in cricket history joined the ILT20 for the second season of the competition and will continue in his role as ambassador. The 'Rawalpindi Express' with a total of 444 wickets for Pakistan across the Test, ODI and T20 formats will once again join his peer, Harbhajan Singh, in the commentary box as well.

ILT20 CEO David White: "We're thrilled to welcome back Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar for the DP World ILT20 Season 3, as their involvement continues to add immense value to the league. Season 2 was a huge success, with the level of competition and the quality of cricket on display exceeding all expectations. We're looking forward to an even bigger and better tournament this year. We're confident this season will raise the bar further and continue to contribute to the growing reputation of UAE cricket on the international stage."

ILT20 Ambassador, Harbhajan Singh: "Being part of the DP World ILT20 has been an incredible experience since the beginning, and each season just gets better. Season 2 was a fantastic showcase of top-notch T20 cricket, with the standard of competition pushing the boundaries of what we expect from franchise cricket. What stands out for me is how the UAE's cricketing talent is continuing to rise, and it's exciting to see how this league is shaping the future of the game here. The atmosphere during the January-February window, with the beautiful weather and the buzz of New Year festivities, makes the DP World ILT20 even more special for both players and fans. I'm looking forward to seeing more young talent shine this season and deliver some memorable moments."

ILT20 Ambassador, Shoaib Akhtar: "It's always a pleasure to return to the UAE, a place where I have so many fond memories from my playing days. Season 2 was an exciting display of competitive cricket, and I believe the quality of cricket will only increase as the DP World ILT20 continues to grow. This tournament gives a platform to not only showcase world-class talent but also helps nurture the next generation of players, which is so important for the future of UAE cricket. I'm looking forward to another exciting season and can't wait to see how the players rise to the challenge this year."

The ILT20 Season 3 will be launched with a grand opening ceremony which will be headlined by epic performances by Bollywood superstars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Sonam Bajwa who are set to captivate the spectators at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, 11 January 2025 with enthralling performances on their blockbuster songs. The ceremony will begin at 6:00pm local time.

Spectators will be allowed to enter the stadium from 4:00pm while fans can also tune in through the Zee Network and its syndication partners' broadcast around the world on linear and digital platforms.

The first ball of the season will be delivered at 7:15pm local time with the defending champions MI Emirates taking on Dubai Capitals in a rematch of last year's grand finale.

Renowned Bollywood producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani and Ridhima Pathak will emcee the opening ceremony.

The evening provides a rare opportunity of the very best of Bollywood coming together with the very best of T20 cricket at the magnificent DIS, also known as The Ring of Fire. Adding to the excitement, fans can enjoy a fantastic offer of four tickets for just AED 40, exclusively in the general category.

The six ILT20 franchises have retained T20 superstars like Andre Russell (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Sunil Narine (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Alex Hales (Desert Vipers), Sherfane Rutherford (Desert Vipers), David Warner (Dubai Capitals), Rovman Powell (Dubai Capitals), Chris Jordan (Gulf Giants), Shimron Hetmyer (Gulf Giants), Akeal Hossein (MI Emirates), Nicholas Pooran (MI Emirates), Adil Rashid (Sharjah Warriorz Wildcard Pick in Season 2) and Johnson Charles (Sharjah Warriorz).

England white-ball great Jason Roy (Sharjah Warriorz) returns to the league after making two appearances for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders last season. The Sharjah Warriorz have been strengthened further with the inclusion of New Zealand's Tim Southee, who is set to lead their campaign in his debut season.

Former West Indies captain Jason Holder will appear for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, the all-rounder played for the Dubai Capitals last season.

Additionally, Fakhar Zaman (Desert Vipers), Shai Hope (Dubai Capitals), Lockie Ferguson (Desert Vipers), Roston Chase (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders), Matthew Wade (Sharjah Warriorz), Ibrahim Zadran (Gulf Giants) and Romario Shepherd (MI Emirates) are set to make their ILT20 debuts in Season 3.

The third season of the ILT20 will run from 11 January to 9 February 2025. (ANI)

