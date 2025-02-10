New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Pranav Prince delivered a stellar performance to lead the Mumbai Titans to their first victory of the season, overpowering the table-topping Hyderabad Falcons 95-79 in the InBL Pro U25 at the Thyagraj Indoor Stadium on Monday.

Prince was dominant on both ends of the floor, recording 15 points, 11 rebounds, and a crucial block that ignited the crowd. Liam Judd also played a key role with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while former NBA player Lamar Patterson made an impactful debut, contributing 15 points and 8 rebounds, as per a press release from InBL Pro U25.

Pranav Prince and Liam Judd knocked down some tough transition buckets, giving the Titans a slight edge early in the quarter. However, the Falcons responded by ramping up their defensive intensity, pressing the guards, forcing turnovers, and capitalizing on fast breaks to even the score. As the quarter progressed, Callum Dalton took control in the paint, helping the Falcons build a seven-point lead.

Dalton continued to keep his defenders guessing as the second quarter began but was forced to the bench due to foul trouble. During his absence, Dalph Panopio took advantage, chipping away at the lead, while Pranav Prince electrified the crowd with an alley-oop. The game remained tightly contested as halftime approached, with Liam Judd throwing down a powerful transition dunk for the Titans. However, Alex Robinson and Kushal Singh responded for the Falcons, combining to give them a slim three-point edge at the break.

The battle remained fierce in the third quarter, with both teams refusing to back down. Looking to gain an edge, the Falcons went big, using their size to dominate the paint. Rishabh Mathur repaid the faith with a late three-pointer while Dalton came up clutch with another close-range finish to the quarter with a four-point lead for the Falcons.

The Titans came out firing in the final quarter, with Pranav Prince and Lamar Patterson taking control in the paint on offence while their defence locked in, sparking a dominant 12-0 run. They continued to assert their dominance as Elijah Puna and Patterson kept finding the basket, while Prince delivered a highlight-reel block on Alex Robinson Jr's layup attempt, sending the crowd into a frenzy. In the end, the Titans secured a 95-79 win over the Falcons. (ANI)

