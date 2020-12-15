Adelaide [Australia], December 15: The first Test between India and Australia is less than two days away and the visitors are keeping no stones unturned to be fully prepared for the match, which gets underway on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the team's net session on Twitter and it read: "The grind never stops #TeamIndia sweat it out in the nets ahead of the 1st Test against Australia beginning December 17 #AUSvIND."

The team is looking to carry forward the T20I series-winning momentum into the four-match Test series. To be better in all facets of the match, the visitors also indulged in fun drills before hitting the nets on Tuesday. The new drills were introduced to add to the team spirit and ease the pressure going into India's first pink-ball Test against the Aussies. Also Read | Stuart Broad Comes With a Hilarious Reply to Troll ICC After He Retains his Number 2 Position In the Latest Test Rankings for Bowlers.

BCCI shared the video in which players were seen having fun. The first part of the activity involved pushing each other in pairs in a mode somewhat similar to wrestling while the second activity saw players working on their catching skills. The third one was about agility as two players fought it out to be the first to pick a cone that was placed on the ground.

"Fun drill anyone? Sample that to get your batteries charged before a solid net session," BCCI tweeted. Meanwhile, India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane refused to divulge much about the XI that the Indian team is looking to field in the first game. "Wait till the 17th, you will come to know about the make-up of the side then, it is hard to tell now as to what our combination will be like," he said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday morning.

The vice-captain also remained tight-lipped as to who will play alongside Mayank Agarwal as an opener. Right now, there are doubts on the wicket-keeper's spot as well after Rishabh Pant hit a century in the second innings of the three-day pink-ball practice game.

"See, everyone is equally good, we haven't decided our combination yet, there is one more practice session tomorrow, we will decide tomorrow, whoever plays, they can win the match for us," said Rahane. Virat Kohli and Co. Enjoy Fun Warm-Up Session Ahead of India vs Australia 1st Test (Watch Video).

Rahane also said that he expects off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to have a good series against Australia. "Ashwin's role will be very important, he is experienced and has got variety in his bowling. His role as a bowler and as a batsman will be really important. I am sure he will have a very good series," said Rahane.

