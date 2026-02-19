India Women vs Australia Women Free Live Cricket Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2026

India Women National Cricket Team vs Australia Women National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: India Women have the opportunity to secure a rare T20I series victory on Australian soil as they face the hosts in the second match of the three-game series at the Manuka Oval. Following a clinical 21-run victory via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the opening match at Sydney, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side leads 1-0. A win today would mark a significant milestone for the visitors, who are currently building momentum ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup later this year. Indian Women’s Cricket Team Schedule in 2026: Upcoming Team India Matches Including IND vs PAK in ICC T20 World Cup, England Tour and Other Full Fixtures.

Where To Watch IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I 2026?

For viewers in India, the match is being broadcast live on the Star Sports Network as part of the new JioStar partnership. Digital access is available through the JioHotstar app and website, which offers coverage in multiple regional languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

In Australia, the series is available to watch on Fox Cricket and can be streamed via Kayo Sports. Fans in the United Kingdom can follow the live action on TNT Sports, with streaming available on the discovery+ platform.

Match Fact

Category Details Tournament India Women tour of Australia 2026 Venue Manuka Oval, Canberra Date & Time 19 February 2026 Series Status India leads 1-0 (3-match series) Live Stream (India) JioHotstar TV Broadcast (India) Star Sports Network Pitch Conditions Balanced; average first innings score ~155

India's momentum and bowling strength

The visitors produced a disciplined performance in the first T20I, where the seamers played a pivotal role in dismantling the Australian batting line-up. Arundhati Reddy was the standout performer, claiming 4 for 22 to earn the Player of the Match award. Renuka Singh Thakur provided the early breakthrough, ensuring Australia never found their rhythm before they were eventually bowled out for 133.

With the bat, Shafali Verma showed glimpses of her explosive form, striking a quick-fire 21 before rain interrupted play. The Indian management will be pleased with the balance of the squad, as the team looks to maintain their aggressive approach on a Canberra pitch that historically offers a fair contest between bat and ball.

Australia seek to bounce back

For the world number one-ranked Australians, this match is a crucial test of resilience. Under the new leadership of Sophie Molineux, the "Southern Stars" will be eager to level the series and keep their hopes alive. Despite the loss in Sydney, there were positives in the performances of Georgia Wareham and Phoebe Litchfield, both of whom attempted to stabilise the innings during the collapse. India Men's, Women's and Blind Women's Cricket Team Get Felicitated by Reliance Foundation in Mumbai; Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepika TC Among Attendees (Watch Video).

The Australian side is expected to make tactical adjustments to counter the Indian seam attack. Given the points-based nature of this multi-format tour—which also includes three ODIs and a one-off Test—Australia cannot afford another slip-up if they wish to remain in a strong position for the overall trophy.

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