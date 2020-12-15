Indian cricket team will play their first Test match since February, and their practice seems to be in full song. Ahead of the Day/Night Test against Australia in Adelaide, Virat Kohli and Co were engaged in a fun practice session which indeed enhanced their frame of mind. In a video shared by the official page of Indian Cricket Team, the players were seen warming up with some intriguing exercises. The visitors were seen stretching, enhancing reflexes, and in one part of the clip, they even were seen pushing each other to lose up before hitting the nets. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Preview.

“Fun drill anyone? Sample that to get your batteries charged before a solid net session,” the page admin wrote while sharing the video. While the pressure is highest in the Indo-Aus rivalry, the Indian camp looks chilled out ahead of the opening Test as the fans sent them ‘Gook Luck’ wishes in the comment section. Meanwhile, let’s look at the intriguing warm-up session. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

For the uninitiated, the two cricket powerhouses locked horns in white-ball cricket before the Test series. While Australia won the ODI series 2-1, the Men in Blue emerged victorious in T20Is by the same margin. Hence, the champion of the tour will be decided after the conclusion of four Test matches.

Notably, India have pleasant memories from their last Test assignment down under where they won the series 2-1. However, they are set to face a much formidable challenge this time around with dashing duo David Warner and Steve Smith back for the hosts.

