Sydney [Australia], November 29 (ANI): While Australia and India were fighting the on-field battle in the second ODI, there was a man who succeeded to find his life partner in the stands at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

A man wearing an Indian team jersey went down on one knee and proposed to his lover while the visitors were chasing the giant target. The girl was supporting the home side as she was donning the yellow colour t-shirt.

The girl accepted the proposal as the commentators and the players enjoyed a light-hearted moment in the match.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell congratulated the couple by applauding them from the field.

Chasing 390, India had a decent start as openers Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal stitched a 58-run partnership before Josh Hazlewood removed the former in the eighth over. Dhawan played a knock of 30 off 23 balls.

In the next over, Agarwal became a victim of Pat Cummins after scoring 28 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer then played cautiously and stitched a 93-run stand for the third wicket.

Iyer failed to get away from Moises Henriques' short-ball and was caught by Steve Smith at midwicket. He played a knock of 38 runs.

Men in Blues' hope to get over the line is alive as Kohli and KL Rahul are currently leading the run-chase.

Earlier, Steve Smith and David Warner played knocks of 104 and 83 respectively as Australia posted a total of 389/4 against India. Opting to bat first, Australia once again got off to a flier as Warner and Aaron Finch hammered the Indian bowlers all around the park. Both batters went past their 50-run mark and the duo stitched together a partnership of more than 100 runs for the third consecutive time in ODI cricket.

The duo went on to form a partnership of 142 runs and it was Mohammad Shami who finally ended Finch's (60) stint at the crease in the 23rd over. Soon after, Warner (83) was also sent back to the pavilion via a run-out in the 26th over, and this reduced Australia to 156/2.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith got together at the crease and the duo ensured that the side does not more wickets in a cluster. Smith brought up his century in the 41st over of the innings. This was Smith's second consecutive century against India. However, Smith (104) was sent back to the pavilion in the 42nd over by Hardik Pandya and this brought an end to a 136-run stand between Smith and Labuschagne.

In the final eight overs, Labuschagne and Maxwell added 93 more runs to Australia's total and as a result, the side posted a total of more than the 380-run mark. Labuschagne was dismissed after playing a knock of 70 runs while Maxwell remained unbeaten on 63. (ANI)

