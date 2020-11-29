Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Kerala Blasters will search for their first win in Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 when they play Chennaiyin FC in their third match of ISL 2020-21. Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters match will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. Chennaiyin started their season with a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC and will want to maintain their momentum while Kerala Blasters have lost and drawn one each of the two games they have played this season. CFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Kerala Blasters started their ISL 2020-21 campaign with an opening day 1-0 defeat to ATK Mohun Bagan and then conceded twice to draw 2-2 against NorthEast United FC despite leading 2-0 at one stage. Kibu Vicuna’s side have lost and drawn matches despite having more possession of the ball and dominating the games.

When is Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters match will take place on November 29, 2020 (Sunday). The match will be played at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live telecast of Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2020-21 match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League in India. Fans can follow the game live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi and Star Sports Hindi HD channels on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

The match will also be available live on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, to catch the live streaming of Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2020-21 match online. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV and Airtel Xstream.

