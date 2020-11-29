India and Australia are involved in a high-intensity encounter at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) as the two teams battle each other in the second One-Day International of the three-match ODI series. Apart from the engaging on-field action during the game, there was a beautiful moment in the stands as a fan proposed to his girlfriend, who said yes in return. Australia vs India 2nd ODI Score Updates.

In the 21st over of the game during team India's inning at the SCG, an Indian fan proposed to his Australian girlfriend. The lady accepted the proposal and said yes and put the ring on her finger as the crowd in the Stadium applauded the couple. Even Australian star Glenn Maxwell was seen clapping for the pair. India vs Australia 2020–21: As Spectators Make Their Way Back Into the Stadiums Amul Gets Creative With Its Latest Topical.

SHE SAID YES ‼️ 💍 📺 Watch Game 2 of the #AUSvIND ODI Series Ch 501 or 💻 Stream on Kayo: https://t.co/bb9h0qf37c 📝 Live Blog: https://t.co/cF1qvdQReT 📱Match Centre: https://t.co/IKhEAApS6r pic.twitter.com/T4yjr9YDd0 — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) November 29, 2020

Speaking of the game, after electing to bat first, Australia completely dominated the game as riding on a brilliant century from Steve Smith, the home team set a target of 390 runs for India to chase. David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell all contributed with half-centuries.

Chasing the mammoth target India got off to a great start and are still in the game Virat Kohli’s half-century has kept them in contention. Heading into the final few overs of the clash, the Men in Blue still need to score at a rate of over 10 runs per over to avoid a second consecutive defeat against Australia.

Australia won the opening ODI by 66 runs and could seal the series with a win in this game while India would be hoping to take it to the final game. The teams are also scheduled to face each other in three T20Is and four Tests stretching to next year.

