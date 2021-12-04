Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): Ajaz Patel scripted history by becoming only the third bowler in the history of Test cricket to bag all 10 wickets in an innings and overshadowed the heroic 150-run knock of Mayank Agarwal here at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday.

Resuming at 285/6 post-lunch, Mayank Agarwal wasted no time and struck a boundary to reach to 150-mark in style. This was Mayank's 3rd score of 150-plus in a Test inning. Once again proving that he has a huge appetite for runs and he converts his hundreds into big knocks.

In the very next ball, Ajaz Patel bowled a beautiful delivery and got the prized scalp of Agarwal. Ajaz picked his 7th wicket of the innings. With only 3 wickets remaining Axar Patel shifted gears and struck William Somerville for a boundary and a six of consecutive balls and in-process took India's total beyond the 300-run mark. Axar also went to score his maiden Test half-century.

Ajaz Patel once again proved to be a thorn in the flesh for India as he dismissed Axar and bagged his 9th wicket in the innings. With all the 9 wickets in his kitty, all eyes were on the world record of Jim Laker and Anil Kumble to bag all 10 wickets in an innings which he ultimately did. Mohammed Siraj became the 10th victim of Ajaz Patel as the Kiwi became only the 3rd bowler in the history of Test cricket to bag all the 10 wickets in a Test inning. Ajaz's 10th wicket meant that India were all out for 325.

In reply, New Zealand's batting got off to a shaky start as Mohammed Siraj dimissed Will Young in the 4th over of the innings for just four getting him caught by skipper Virat Kohli. In the last ball of the same over he then dismissed Kiwi captain Tom Latham. There was no stopping for Hyderabad-based pacer as he took a wicket in the very first ball of his next over putting him on a hat-trick and leaving visitors tottering at 17/3.

Another Patel had a decent outing too as he dismissed Daryl Mitchell leg before wicket for just 8. Ravichandran Ashwin too joined the bandwagon taking a wicket in the very first ball of his opening spell dismissing Henry Nicholls as half of New Zealand batters were back to the pavilion with a score of 31.

Comeback man Jayant Yadav also made the most of the turning track dismissing Rachin Ravindra in his very first over just at the stroke of tea to leave Kiwis struggling at 38/6.

Brief Scores: India 325/10 (Mayank Agarwal 150, Axar Patel 52; Ajaz Patel 10-119) vs New Zealand: 38/6 Mohammed Siraj: 3/19. (ANI)

