Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel scripted history by being the third player to scalp a 10-wicket haul. He achieved this feat on day two of the second Test match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. No sooner Patel scalped the last wicket, records broke in galore for the Kiwi spinner. Needless to say that the netizens hailed the Kiwi spinner for the feat. The likes of Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Wasim Jaffer, VVS Laxman and others took to social media to hail the Kiwi spinner. India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates 2nd Test 2021 Day 2.

Day 2 began with India losing a couple of early wickets. But just when we thought that Ajaz Patel has run through the tail of the Indian batting order, we had Mayank Agarwal and Axar Patel who continued to display resilience. Agarwal scored 152 and Axar Patel also scored a half-century but that surely didn't stop Ajaz Patel from achieving the 10-wicket haul. Now, let's have a look at the reactions below.

Reactions:

Sometimes you’ve to put your hands up and appreciate a brilliant bowling performance, even if it’s your opponent. Congratulations to Ajaz Patel who becomes only the Third bowler in Test cricket history to pick all 🔟 wickets in an innings. 👏🏻👏🏻#PlayBold #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/gZ5pkyCeQU — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 4, 2021

CSK:

Harsha Bhogle

Wonderful wonderful achievement and such a beautiful story. Delighted for you #AjazPatel. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 4, 2021

Black Caps

ALL 10 WICKETS for AJAZ PATEL in Mumbai! Follow the day live in NZ on @skysportnz & @SENZ_Radio. Live scoring | https://t.co/tKeqyLOL9D #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/5TiPK2syhK — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 4, 2021

VVS Laxman

Brilliant from Ajaz Patel. One of the best bowling performances by a visiting spinner in India. 6 out of six wkts so far. Bowled in the right areas on a helpful pitch. #NZvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 4, 2021

Aaron Finch

That’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen!! Ajaz Patel….what a phenomenal performance — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) December 4, 2021

Ravi Shastri

One of the toughest things to do in the game of cricket. To have an entire team in your kitty in an innings is too good to be true. Simply unreal. Well done young man - Ajaz Patel #INDvzNZ#AjazPatelpic.twitter.com/M81eUeSrX4 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 4, 2021

Wasim Jaffer

As of now, the Kiwi batsmen are in deep trouble by being four wickets down. New Zealand trail by 298 runs at this moment. Stay tuned to this space for more updates related to the game.

