Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 (ANI): After being bundled out at 62, New Zealand registered the lowest total by any team against India in Tests.

This is the lowest total by any team against India in Tests. It is also the lowest total by any team in India.

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj were the picks for bowling as they scalped three and four wickets respectively.

The match also captured another historic moment when Ajaz Patel took all 10 wickets in India's first innings and became the third bowler in the history of the game to achieve this feat. (ANI)

