Two of the star franchisees of the Indian Super League – Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC – clash in what promises to be a high-octane game. Mumbai have the chance to leapfrog Chennaiyin to the top of the points table. Although they did suffer a blip against Hyderabad, the comeback display against ATK Mohun Bagan certainly was one of the finest displays in recent memories. They dominated that match right from the onset and did not let their famous opponent dominate even for a brief period. Bengaluru FC are without a win in their last two matches and must kick on if they are to qualify for the top four. Having a new squad and manager has not helped BFC as they are still settling in with their pattern of play. Bengaluru FC versus Mumbai City FC will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 9:30 PM IST. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated

Jayesh Rane, BFC’s star midfielder is back training with the first-team squad. He suffered an injury blow against Odisha but is all set to start against Mumbai City. Cleiton Silva and Sunil Chettri are yet to perform to their true potential which is a worry for Bengaluru. Bruno Ramires in midfield holds up play well and Mumbai could try and mark him out of the match.

Igor Angulo has scored thrice for Mumbai City FC so far and is a threat for any defence with his eye for goal and darting runs behind the backline. Vikram Pratap Singh bagged a brace against ATK Mohun Bagan and certainly did enough to warrant another start for the Islanders. Cassinho is another in-form player whose playmaking skills has certainly dominated headlines.

When is Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The match will take place on December 04, 2021 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the BFC vs MCFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

Mumbai City FC have approached games with the tactics of attacking from the start and BFC would do well to contain this kind of opposition.

