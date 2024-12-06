Adelaide, Dec 6 (PTI) India were all out for 180 at dinner on the opening day of the pink ball Test against Australia here on Friday.

India lost six wickets in the second session after they were reduced to 82 for 4 at tea.

Rishabh Pant (21), captain Rohit Sharma (3), Harshit Rana (0), Ravichandran Ashwin (22), Jasprit Bumrah (0) and Nitish Reddy (42) got out in the post-tea session as Australian bowlers continued their domination on the first day of the second Test.

Pacer Mitchell Starc was the wrecker-in-chief for Australia as he took six Indian wickets for 48 runs.

India squandered a promising start after opting to bat as they lost the plot within a few overs before tea.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who hit a century in the first Test, was out for a duck in the first ball of the match, while his opening partner KL Rahul was dismissed for 37.

Star batter Virat Kohli, who had also hit a hundred in the Perth Test, was dismissed for 7, while Shubman Gill was out for 31 off the bowling of Scott Boland just before dinner.

Brief Scores:

India: 180 all out in 44.1 overs (Nitish Reddy 42, KL Rahul 37, Shubman Gill 31; Mitchell Starc 6/48).

