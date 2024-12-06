Sydney, Dec 6: Australia have released reserve batter Josh Inglis from their squad to play for Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield match at Sydney Cricket Ground. Inglis's inclusion in the playing XI for the match against New South Wales comes as a surprise after not being named in the 13-man squad initially. But after Australia confirmed their XI for the second Test against India at Adelaide with Scott Boland replacing injured Josh Hazlewood, Inglis was on a plane to Sydney on Thursday evening and was then included in the WA XI. KL Rahul Survives Duck After Scott Boland Bowls A No-Ball During IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 2nd Test, Video Goes Viral.

Inglis was seen in the nets at Adelaide Oval at Australia's optional training session on Thursday afternoon before leaving the squad to play for the three-time reigning champions WA. Inglis is the sole member of Australia’s expanded Test squad, which now includes Beau Webster, Sean Abbott, and Brendan Doggett, to be released for this round of Sheffield Shield matches that concludes on Monday, ensuring Inglis's availability for selection in the third Test against India in Brisbane, starting December 14.

Cricket Australia spokesperson has confirmed that Inglis could be recalled to the Test squad if needed. WA also welcomed back captain Sam Whiteman, who recovered from a side strain and struck a century for Fremantle in WA Premier Cricket. However, Ashton Turner, who captained WA in Whiteman’s absence, sustained a similar injury while batting alongside Whiteman, ruling him out of the SCG clash. His return timeline remains uncertain, which could affect the Perth Scorchers in the BBL. WA has left out Joel Paris, while Hamish McKenzie has been included for his second Shield match. Virat Kohli Wicket Video: Watch Michell Starc Dismiss Star India Batsman With a Beautiful Delivery During IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 2nd Test.

Jhye Richardson, who managed out of this fixture after sustaining a minor shoulder injury during a wicket celebration in the previous round, is replaced by Brody Couch. For New South Wales (NSW), Abbott is on Test duty, while Nic Maddinson is sidelined after finger surgery following a grade cricket injury. Adam Zampa, who played his first Shield match in nearly 20 months last week, is also unavailable.

Zampa’s selection sparked debate as Tanveer Sangha was omitted in favour of Zampa, who aims to secure a Test spot for the Sri Lanka tour next year. "I wouldn't say it's a total burning desire. It's something I'd like to do and challenge myself at. If I got to end my career and it didn't pan out that way, then I'd be OK with it," Zampa said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2024 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).