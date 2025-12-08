New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): India have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the second ODI in Raipur on December 3, as per a release from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the fine after KL Rahul's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Rahul pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Rohan Pandit, third umpire Sam Nogajski and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal levelled the charge.

India lost the second ODI against South Africa despite Virat Kohli (102) and Ruturaj Gaikwad's (105) strong efforts with the willow as they posted a daunting total of 358/5.

In reply, Aiden Markram anchored the Proteas innings with a fantastic knock of 110 off 98 balls as South Africa chased the target with four wickets to spare. (ANI)

