After an exciting Test and ODI series, India will be back taking on South Africa in the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa. This is the second consecutive five-match series India will play as it is only months to go now before the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026. India and South Africa were the two teams who featured in the T20 World Cup 2024 final and they will be looking for some solid preparations ahead of the next edition. India have won the recent three-match ODI series after losing the Test series to South Africa. Both teams will go hard at each other in the T20I series for the victory. “Stay in Your Domain”, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Slams IPL Team Owner After India Win IND vs SA 2025 ODI Series.

India have been a very consistent side in T20Is as they have won both the T20I series in Australia and the Asia Cup 2025 recently. Under Suryakumar Yadav, India have been a force in T20Is and they will look to play attacking cricket when they face South Africa at home. Fans expect to see a few changes in the playing XI which will take the field against South Africa in the first T20I on December 9. They will get the complete information about India's likely playing XI against South Africa here.

Batting

Shubman Gill's fitness is yet to be confirmed. Gill suffered a neck injury during the India vs South Africa first Test 2025 and since then has been out of action. He has been included in India's T20I Squad but he is expected to play later in the series. In his absence, Sanju Samson is likely to be back opening the batting along with Abhishek Sharma, who has been in terrific form. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel will retain their place in the middle order while Jitesh Sharma will be the specialist wicketkeeper and finisher.

Bowling

Despite the change in conditions, India are likely to continue with their star spin duo Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav along with all-rounder Axar Patel. Jasprit Bumrah will feature with the two giving India the option of using him both the top and at the death overs. Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav will have a tough choice between Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana for the role of the second pacer as the first one is a specialist with the new ball while the second can contribute with the bat. Rohit Sharma Becomes 4th Indian Cricketer to Complete 20,000 International Runs, Achieves Feat During IND vs SA 3rd ODI 2025.

India's Likely XI for IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025

Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

