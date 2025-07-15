Mumbai, July 15: India ended Day 3 of the Under-19 Test match at Beckenham with a commanding 229-run lead, reaching 128/3 in their second innings after bowling out England for 439 earlier, as per ESPNcricinfo. For England, Ekansh Singh top-scored with 59, while Ralphie Albert chipped in with a solid 50. Among the Indian bowlers, Henil Patel stood out with figures of 3/81. Young sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, just 14 years old, impressed yet again with his all-round abilities, claiming 2/35, while RS Ambrish also picked up two wickets. India U19 Cricket Team Reduces England to 230/5 After Posting 540 on Day 2 of 1st Youth Test 2025.

England resumed the day at 230/5. The only wicket to fall in the morning session was Thomas Rew, who chased a wide delivery from Suryanvashi and edged it behind, leaving England at 338/6 by lunch, still trailing the follow-on mark by 52 runs.

Post lunch, Ekansh Singh fell trying to leave a delivery from Patel but edged it to the keeper. Albert departed soon after reaching his half-century, nicking Ambrish behind. England still required seven runs to avoid the follow-on at that point. With the run flow drying up, the pressure built, but a no-ball from Ambrish, followed by a single from Jack Home, ensured England didn't have to bat again.

Home and James Minto added 48 runs for the ninth wicket, taking the total to 416/8 at tea. However, Minto fell shortly after the break for 20, caught at square leg by a back-pedalling Maulyarajsinh Chavda. Home was the last to go, caught and bowled by Mohamed Enaan for 40, giving India a 101-run lead. Ayush Mhatre Scores Spectacular Century in India U19 vs England U19 1st Youth Test 2025 at Beckenham.

In India's second innings, Suryanvashi got going with a thick edge over the slips off Alex Green, followed by a crisp square cut and a straight six back over the bowler's head. His partner, Ayush Mhatre, contributed 32 before being caught by Ben Mayes while attempting a pull off Archie Vaughan.

Suryanvashi entertained with his wide array of strokes and scored a fluent 56 off just 44 balls before he mistimed a shot and was caught at mid-off by Ekansh Singh. Vaughan struck again soon after, removing Chavda for 3, thanks to a great catch by Jaydn Denly at midwicket. Vihaan Malhotra remained unbeaten on 34 alongside Abhigyan Kundu, who is yet to get off the mark, as India finished the day firmly in control.

