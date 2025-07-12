Ayush Mhatre scored a spectacular century in the India U19 vs England U19 1st Youth Test in Beckenham on Saturday, July 12. The India U19 captain, who had a lean patch in the ODI series, bounced back to form in style. Ayush Mhatre got to his century off 107 balls and his 102-run knock included 14 fours and two sixes. He was dismissed by Archie Vaughan, son of former England cricketer Michael Vaughan. Earlier, Ayush Mhatre, who is also the captain of the India U19 cricket team, had opted to bat first after winning the toss. Ayush Mhatre made a name for himself for Mumbai in First Class cricket and later, for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. How To Watch IND U-19 vs ENG U-19 1st Test Free Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of India vs England Youth Cricket Match on TV.

Ayush Mhatre Scores Century in IND U19 vs ENG U19 1st Youth Test

India U-19 skipper and Chennai Super Kings opener Ayush Mhatre hits century on Youth Test debut against England U-19 at Beckenham. #INDu19vENGU19 pic.twitter.com/L3CmSCAbUP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 12, 2025

Ayush Mhatre Gets to His Century With Boundary

Ayush Mhatre brought up his Century with a Boundary. Had a rough limited over series but Got his 100 in the first innings itself.💛 pic.twitter.com/Tf3GsjmG1K — ` (@4everCSK) July 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)