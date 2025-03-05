Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], March 5 (ANI): From Yuvraj Singh's blistering 70-run assault in the 2007 T20 semi-final to Irfan Pathan's swing masterclass Down Under, India vs Australia contests have consistently delivered high-intensity action. On Wednesday, India Masters take on Australia Masters in the International Masters League (IML) 2025, where legends of the game will once again take centre stage, reigniting an iconic battle that has thrilled fans for decades, as per a release.

Sitting at the top of the table with three wins in three, India Masters have already secured their place in the semi-finals. With champions past and present battling for supremacy, India Masters will aim to extend their unbeaten run when they face Australia and solidify their status as the team to beat before the final phase in Raipur.

Also Read | Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Match? Here's the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Irfan Pathan, India Masters' Bowling All-Rounder, said, "India vs. Australia has always been a contest where you have to bring your best, there's no room for anything less. I've had the privilege of facing them in some of the most intense battles, from my early days swinging the ball in Australia to high-pressure World Cup clashes. The competition, the energy, and the history make this rivalry special. Now, stepping onto the field again with legends on both sides, the excitement is just as real. Fans know what this fixture means, and we're ready to give them another game to remember," as quoted from a release by IML.

The India-Australia rivalry has shaped cricketing history, delivering moments that have defined every era. Australia set the tone early with their dominant victory in the 2003 World Cup final, while Tendulkar's brilliance in the 2008 Commonwealth Bank Series saw India script a historic triumph. India got revenge by eliminating Australia en route to World Cup triumphs in 2007 and 2011. The Aussies, however, claimed the bragging rights from their latest battle in the 2023 World Cup final, adding another chapter to their rivalry.

Also Read | LeBron James Becomes First To Score 50,000 Combined Points in NBA Regular Season and Playoff Games, Achieves Feat in LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans Match (Watch Video).

Salman Ahmed and Kartikey Mishra, team owners of India Masters, shared their anticipation for the game, "An India-Australia game is always special, no matter the setting. This is a rivalry that has defined eras, produced unforgettable champions and shaped cricketing history. Whether it's World Cups, historic Test battles, or T20 thrillers, these matches always push the boundaries of competition. To see legends from both sides face off once again is a reminder of what makes cricket so great. Fans are in for something truly special, and we can't wait to witness another incredible chapter unfold."

India Masters began their IML T20 2025 campaign in Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Academy with a four-run win over neighbouring Sri Lanka, before defeating England Masters by seven wickets. Their first game in Vadodara brought further success, with the Indian side winning by eight wickets against South Africa to go top of the table.

Through to the last four, India Masters will be looking to go all the way to the final, scheduled to take place on March 16 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)