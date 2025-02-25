International Masters League 2025 Points Table Updated Live: West Indies Masters sit in the top spot on the International Masters League T20 (IML) 2025 points table after beating Australia Masters on February 25. India Masters are second, having won the first IMLT20 match against Sri Lanka. England Masters and South Africa Masters are yet to open their respective campaigns. The first-ever edition of the International Masters League (IML) is taking place between February 22 and March 16. The IML 2025 will see masters from six nations — India, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Australia, England, and South Africa — participate in the 15-match tournament, excluding the semifinals and finals. The two four teams after the league stage qualify for the semifinals. On Which Channel International Masters League T20 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch IML Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Inaugural Edition.

The IMLT20 2025 will feature some of the biggest cricketing stars ascending on the pitch again and enamouring fans with their unmatchable skills. The biggest draw of IML 2025 is the former Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, who will be leading India Masters and have contemporaries like Brian Lara, and Jonty Rhodes skipper West Indies, and South Africa, respectively. Greats like Shane Watson, Eoin Morgan, and Kumar Sangakkara will also captain their respective sides. Sachin Tendulkar, Eoin Morgan, Brian Lara and Other Team Captains Pose With International Masters League 2025 Trophy Ahead of Inaugural Edition (See Post).

IMLT20 2025 Points Table

Teams M W L NR Pts NRR West Indies Masters 1 1 0 0 2 +0.579 India Masters 1 1 0 0 2 +0.200 England Masters - - - - - - South Africa Masters - - - - - - Sri Lanka Masters 1 0 1 - 0 -0.200 Australia Masters 1 0 1 0 0 -0.579

(Updated After West Indies Masters vs Australia Masters Match)

(Important Abbreviations: M-Matches, W-Win, L-Loss, NR-No Result, Pts-Points, NRR-Net Run Rate)

The 18 IML 2025 matches will be spread across three venues — Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Reliance Stadium, and Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium — in the cities of Navi Mumbai, Vadodara, and Raipur, respectively. All matches of International Masters League 2025 will be evening matches, beginning at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), with no matches being held on February 23, March 2, March 4, and March 15.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2025 01:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).