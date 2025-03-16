India Masters vs West Indies Masters International Masters League 2025 Final Live Streaming and Telecast Details: After weeks of on-field action between legendary players, India Masters and West Indies Masters are set to clash in the first-ever International Masters League (IML) Final in its inaugural 2025 edition. The India Masters vs West Indies Masters will witness Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara go up against each other once again, having played many international matches during their active days for respective teams. India Masters finished second in the league stage IML 2025 points table, while West Indies ended up holding on to the fourth spot. IML 2025: Yuvraj Singh Smashes 7 Sixes As India Masters Thrash Australia Masters in Semifinals by 94 Runs To Enter Final.

India Masters finished second in the IML 2025 points table, with four wins and one loss, which came against Australia Masters by 95 runs. In their last match against West Indies, the Sachin Tendulkar-led XI barely managed to win by seven runs. India Masters inflicted a heavy defeat over Australia Masters in the 1st semi-finals of the tournament.

On the other hand, West Indies Masters had to toil hard in the league stage, winning three and losing two matches on the path to the final. The Brian Lara-captained side managed to edge past IML 2025 table-toppers Sri Lanka Masters by six runs, where veteran Tino Best starred picking four wickets.

When is IND vs WI IML 2025 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Masters vs West Indies Masters IML 2025 final is set to be played on Sunday, March 16. The IND vs WI final will be held at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium and commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). IML 2025: West Indies Masters Beat Sri Lanka Masters by Six Runs, To Meet India Masters in Final.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of IND vs WI IML 2025 Final?

Viacom 18 Network is the official broadcast partner of the IMl 2025. Fans in India can watch the India Masters vs West Indies Masters IML 2025 final live telecast on the Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits TV channels. For the IND vs WI IML 2025 final online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of IND vs WI Match in IML 2025 Final?

JioHotstar, the new streaming platform as a result of the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star, will provide IML 2025 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the India Masters vs West Indies Masters IML 2025 final live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, fans will need to pay subscription charges. India Masters are firm favourites heading into the contest.

