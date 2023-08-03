Chennai, Aug 3 (PTI) Three-time champions and hosts India started their Asian Champions Trophy campaign on a resounding note, thrashing China 7-2 in their opening match of the tournament here on Thursday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (5th, 8th minutes) and Varun Kumar (19th, 30th) converted two penalty corners each for India, while Sukhjeet Singh (15th), Akashdeep Singh (16th) and Mandeep Singh (40th) were the other goal scorers for India.

Also Read | Pakistan Government, PCB Seek Written Assurance From ICC for Babar Azam and His Team's Security During ICC World Cup 2023 in India: Report.

China's two goals came from the sticks of Wenhui E (18th) and Jiesheng Gao (25th).

India will play Japan on Friday.

Also Read | Mohun Bagan Super Giant 5-0 Bangladesh Army, Durand Cup 2023: Mariners Deliver Five-Star Performance to Begin Campaign on Winning Note.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)