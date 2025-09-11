India vs China, Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: After a 4-2 win over South Korea in their last Super 4's match, the India women's national hockey team are gearing up to lock horns with hosts China. The China women's national hockey team are coming after a two-goal win too, winning 2-0 over Japan. The India vs China Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be the second game for both sides in the Super 4s. After this, India will have one left against Japan, while China will be facing South Korea. India Women's National Hockey Team Defeats Korea 4-2; Solid Performance Helps IND-W Begin Super 4s on Winning Note.

The first Super 4s match against Korea was an absolute stunner for the Indian women's hockey side. Vaishnavi Phalke took no time to score the first one in the 2nd minute of the match, which was followed by goals from Sangita Kumari in the 33rd minute, Lalremsiami in the 40th minute, and Rutuja Pisal in the 59th minute. Winning the India vs China Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will give an edge to the team in blue to finish better than the other three in the Super 4s to seal the finale spot.

India vs China Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Details

Match India vs China, Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Date Thursday, September 11 Time 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium, Huangzhou Live Streaming, Telecast Details Watch.Hockey (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is India vs China Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's National Hockey Team is set to lock horns with the China Women's National Hockey Team in their Super 4s match of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, September 11. The India vs China Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match is set to be played at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium in Huangzhou, and it starts at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs China Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch the IND vs CHN Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India won't find the India vs China Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 live telecast on any TV channel. For the IND vs CHN Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 online viewing option, read below. India Women's National Hockey Team Registers Emphatic 11-0 Victory Over Thailand in Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Campaign Opener.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs China Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Watch.Hockey is the official streaming partner of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025. Fans in India will hence be able to watch India vs China live streaming online on the Watch.Hockey platform, but not without a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2025 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).