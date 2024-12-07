Adelaide, Dec 7 (PTI) Former chief coach Ravi Shastri on Saturday said the "quicker" Mohammed Shami reaches Australia, "the better" it is for Team India, to ease the pressure on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 34-year-old pacer has been on a comeback trail having spent nearly one year away from top-flight cricket nursing an ankle injury, as he is building up his bowling workload while representing Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

"Quicker Mohammed Shami reaches here, (the) better (it is) for India. He is playing a lot of domestic matches,” Shastri said during commentary on day two of the second Test here.

"You can see the pressure (on the opposition) when Bumrah is bowling and others are bowling. There is a lot of pressure on Bumrah."

Everything seems to be falling in place for the seasoned pacer who has played seven matches, taking eight wickets for Bengal in the domestic T20 competition.

Shami has bowled several measly spells, indicating that he has regained his rhythm and control, as he continues his comeback under the close monitoring of National Cricket Academy officials and a national selector.

The former India captain, however, cautioned against rushing Shami for the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, scheduled from December 14-18.

"Brisbane might be too early but surely (Shami can be available for) Melbourne and Sydney," the 62-year-old said.

Shami has had a successful run against Australia in Tests, taking 44 wickets in 12 matches of which 31 have come in eight Tests Down Under.

