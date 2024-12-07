The India national cricket team struggled against the Australia national cricket team in the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. The Australian side took a 90+ runs lead in the first inning with Travis Head scoring a century for the host team. His 114-ball century was the fastest 100 in the ‘Pink Ball Test’ also known as the Day-Night Test match. He dedicated his feat to his second new-born baby Harrison who was in the stands with Travis Head’s wife Jessica Davies. Check out the video below. Was Mitchell Marsh Lucky or Unlucky? Controversy Around Batter’s Dismissal After Snickometer Contradicts On-Field Umpire’s Decision Twice During IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Videos).

Travis Head Dedicates ‘Fastest Pink Ball Century’ to His New Born Baby

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)