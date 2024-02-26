Ranchi, Feb 26 (PTI) India reached 118 for three at lunch on day four of the fourth Test against England, needing another 74 runs to seal the series here on Monday.

Rohit Sharma (55 off 81) scored a crucial fifty and shared an 84-run stand with opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (37) after India resumed the innings at 40 for no loss.

Also Read | Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf in Doubt for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 After Dislocating Shoulder.

Rajat Patidar (0) suffered another failure in the series.

Shubman Gill (18) and Ravindra Jadeja (3) were in the middle at the break.

Also Read | IVPL 2024: Telangana Tigers Edge Out Rajasthan Legends by One Run in a Thriller.

Brief scores:

England: 353 and 145

India: 307 and 118/3 in 37 overs (Rohit Sharma 55, Yashasvi Jaiswal 37; Shoaib Bashir 1/40).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)