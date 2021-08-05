Nottingham, Aug 5 (PTI) India reached 125 for four in their first innings at tea on the second day of the first Test against England here on Thursday.

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant were batting on 57 and 7 respectively at the break.

For England, James Anderson took two wickets, while Ollie Robinson picked one.

Brief Score:

England 1st innings: 183 in 65.4 overs (Joe Root 64, Jonny Bairstow 29; Jasprit Bumrah 4/46)

Indian 1st innings: 125 for 4 in 46.1 overs (KL Rahul 57 not out, Rohit Sharma 36; James Anderson 2/15). PTI

