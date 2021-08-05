Bajrang Punia would carry India's dreams of another medal in wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 when he competes in the Men's freestyle 65kg event on Friday, August 6. The success of fellow wrestlers-Deepak Punia, and Ravi Kumar Dahiya in particular, who won the silver medal in the Men's 57kg freestyle event is surely going to inspire him in his match against Kyrgyzstan's Ernazar Akmataliev on Friday. Bajrang Punia has been tipped to win India a medal in the Men's freestyle 65kg event and he wouldn't want to disappoint either. The pressure of competing in his first Olympics might be on him but he would surely know how to deal with it. He has the experience of winning the Asian championships twice in 2017 and 2018 and also has won a silver medal in the world championships.Ravi Kumar Dahiya Settles for Silver Medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 After Losing To Zaur Uguev

Take a look at this tweet:

The final draws for the #WrestleTokyo Olympic Games (FS 65kg, FS 97kg and WW 50kg). pic.twitter.com/i4elVuCqTR — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) August 5, 2021

A victory is expected from Punia, given the fact that he has been handed an easy draw in the first round. If he wins the match, he would most likely go up against Iran's Morteza Ghiasi or Tunisia's Haithem Dhakhlaoui-with both draws not being easy ones for the 26-year old. But Punia would like to carry on the form that he has had in 2021 when he won the gold medal in 65kg freestyle wrestling at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series in Italy.

His 2019 World Championship bronze helped him secure a berth for the Tokyo Olympics and Bajrang Punia would surely aim at keeping up the momentum that his fellow wrestlers have created at the Olympics so far.

