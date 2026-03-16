Harbin, March 16: In a landmark moment for Indian winter sports, the tricolour flew high at the Yabuli Ski Resort as the 2026 ISMF Asian Ski Mountaineering Championships kicked off on Day 1 with a statement of intent. Competing against the continent's elite powerhouses, Indian athletes delivered a performance that signals a new era for the sport in the Himalayas, according to a release.

The Vertical Charge: A Triple Top-10 Breakthrough, which saw the championships opened with the gruelling Vertical race--an event demanding immense cardiovascular strength and technical precision. In a historic surge, all three Indian representatives stormed into the top tier of the continental rankings. Fact Check: Is Sahibzada Farhan Releasing a Book on How He Broke Virat Kohli's Record During T20 World Cup 2026?.

In the Men's category, Siddharth Gadekar secured a phenomenal 7th-place finish. Shardul Thapliyal followed closely, clinching the 8th position. In the Women's category, Kaamya Karthikeyan, India's sole female athlete in the contingent, matched the men's success with a brilliant 7th place finish.

Securing three spots in the top 10 at an Asian-level championship is an unprecedented achievement for India. These athletes, coming off a strong season at the Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg, proved they can now go toe-to-toe with Asia's best on the international stage.

Building a Global Platform: This success in Harbin is the result of a concentrated four-year push to professionalise the sport within India. Praveen Sood (Pintu), President of the SkiMo India Federation, expressed immense pride in the team's progress and emphasised the federation's commitment to international excellence.

"We have been relentlessly promoting ski mountaineering in India for the last four years," said Sood. "Our federation is operating strictly under the guidance of the statutes of the International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) to ensure our growth aligns with global standards. Our strategy has been to work hand-in-hand with state governments and the Ministry of Sports to provide our athletes with a world-class platform at home. This year's National Championship and the Khelo India Winter Games were organised to international standards specifically to prepare them for this stage," Sood added. M Chinnaswamy Stadium to Host IPL 2026 Matches As KSCA Gets Govt Approval.

Sood noted that the results from Day 1 represent the best collective finishes ever recorded by Indian athletes at the Asian level. "It's a proud day for us. This is just the beginning of India's journey as a serious contender in winter sports."

The Road Ahead: While the Vertical race has set a high bar on opening day, the Indian contingent is far from finished. With the three athletes representing the nation, the team is preparing for two more critical races in the coming days.

The atmosphere in the Indian camp is one of high confidence and focus. As the championships continue through March 20, all eyes remain on the Yabuli slopes to see if India can further capitalise on this historic momentum. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)